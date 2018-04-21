One person hospitalized after motorcycle crash on US 26

SWAN VALLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash on eastbound U.S. Highway 26, west of Swan Valley.

The crash occurred at 2:17 p.m. Saturday near the Conant Valley Boat Ramp.

No details have been released about the nature of the crash, but at least one adult female involved, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, however, Hammon said a ground ambulance ended up transporting the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The woman’s condition is unknown.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of US 26 are blocked at this time.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more details and will update this story as they become available.