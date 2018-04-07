Pedestrian struck by car on U.S. 20

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on U.S. Highway 20 near Idaho Falls.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at milepost 309.

Police reports show Mariela Resendiz, 23, of Idaho Falls, was driving eastbound on U.S. 20 in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz. Don Phelps, 32, of Idaho Falls, was walking on the highway in the lane of travel and was hit by the vehicle.

No information has been released about why Phelps was walking in the lane of traffic.

Phelps was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, according to an ISP news release.

EIRMC spokeswoman Jessica Clements said Phelps was in fair condition, meaning he is conscious, stable and is expected to have a favorable outcome.