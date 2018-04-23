Person rushed to hospital after car flips upside down in Shelley

SHELLEY — One person was rushed to the hospital after a car flipped Monday morning on 1300 North.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. near the ‘Welcome to Shelley’ sign. The wreck left one vehicle upside down in a field near the road and an ambulance was called to the scene.

The condition of the patient has not been released and the Shelley Police Department, along with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the crash.

