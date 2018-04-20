Pocatello police called to disturbance involving firearm

Share This

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department responded to a residence on Mt. Borah Place Friday around 1:15 p.m. regarding a disturbance reported to be involving a firearm.

During the incident, the area around the residence was blocked off while police investigated. Officers have since cleared the residence and there is no further threat to persons or residents residing in the area.

No arrests or charges have been pursued at this time. No reported injuries occurred during the incident.