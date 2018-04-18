Pocatello woman sentenced for insurance fraud

Share This

The following is a news release from the State of Idaho Office of the Attorney General.

POCATELLO — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a Bannock County woman was sentenced Monday, April 16, for one count of Insurance Fraud.

Sixth District Judge Stephen Dunn sentenced 68-year-old Jeanne Hymas, of Pocatello, after she pleaded guilty in January.

Judge Dunn granted a withheld judgment and ordered Hymas to pay $885 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance and court costs of $245. A review hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15, during which the court will entertain a motion to dismiss the charge if Hymas has paid her restitution and court costs by that time.

An investigation determined that in Oct. 2014, Hymas provided false information to Allstate to support a water damage claim at her late mother’s home, which was covered under her mother’s policy. Hymas portrayed to the insurance company that her mother was in an assisted living center, though her mother had passed away three years earlier. Hymas admitted to an investigator that she lied because she was afraid the claim would not be covered if she told Allstate that her mother was deceased.

The case was investigated by the state Department of Insurance. It was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Nicole Schafer in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit.