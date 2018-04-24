Police ask for help in finding armed man wanted in connection to robbery

Share This

POCATELLO — Police are asking the public for help in finding an armed man wanted in connection to a March robbery.

Sean McKinney is a suspect in a residential robbery that occurred in Pocatello on March 31 and is wanted in an unrelated incident where he was in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon on March 30. McKinney was reported to be armed with a knife during the robbery.

There are two related suspects to both of these incidents that have already been arrested, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

Officers ask the public not to approach or attempt contact with McKinney. He is 5 foot 8 inches weighing 190 pounds with hazel eyes. He has a “208” tattoo on his left hand, tattoos on his chest and a tattoo of his last name on his back.

Anyone with information on McKinney’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Sampson or Sgt. Diekemper with the Pocatello Police Department, or the U.S. Marshals Office at (208) 317-2904.