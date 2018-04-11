Police identify infant killed in Utah crash that also injured 6

HERRIMAN, Utah — Police identified the infant killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Herriman that also injured a toddler and five adults.

Five-month-old Alice Skankey, of Herriman, was killed when a truck heading north on Mountain View Corridor crashed into two other cars at the Rosecrest Road intersection about 7 p.m. Monday night, KSL.com reports. The truck struck a minivan carrying the infant, her 2-year-old sibling and parents, as well as another car, according to a tweet by the Unified Police Department.

Skankey’s sibling and parents were transported to the hospital in critical condition but are doing much better, according to the Unified Police Department. Two other adults in another car were also transported to the hospital in critical condition but are improving.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said the crash was especially difficult for first responders, who are accustomed to violent accidents but still struggled with the infant’s death and the toddler’s injuries.

“We all have children, grandchildren at home and you kind of reflect on them,” Rivera said. “Your hearts go out to everybody that’s been impacted in this kind of crash.”

Lawrence Probert / Salt Lake County Jail

Lawrence Probert, 26, of Kearns, was the driver of the truck that crashed into the vehicles, police said. Probert’s condition is also improving. He is currently in custody with Adult Parole & Probation because of his probation status. Charges related to the crash are still pending, Unified police said.