Police investigating semi-truck crash on I-15 near Blackfoot

Mike Price
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Coutesy Image | Tom Sathre

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash involving two semi trucks on an overpass above the junction of U.S. Highway 91 and Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, according to an ISP news release.

The southbound lane is currently blocked, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. Expect delays.

No injuries have been reported.

EastIdahoNews.com will post when more details become available.

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss