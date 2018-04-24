Police: Naked man burglarizes Utah home in attempt to steal clothing

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities responded to a call about a naked burglar in Salt Lake City on Monday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. officers went to a house near 800 West and 200 North in the Rose Park neighborhood. A homeowner had called saying he caught the burglar in the house.

“The guy in the house was naked, he was looking for a change of clothes,” Salt Lake City Police Department Lt. Russ Ammott said. “The homeowner found a man in his home and was holding him at gunpoint waiting for us to arrive.”

As police came to arrest the naked burglar, another man took off running.

“Another guy in the area saw officers coming in and started running because he had multiple warrants,” said Lt. Ammott.

Police were able to track that man down as well. Both were taken to the Salt Lake County jail.

