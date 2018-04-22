Police seek woman suspected of shooting at man and smashing through fence and shed

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for an armed Idaho Falls woman who is suspected of shooting at a male six times and being responsible for a hit-and-run crash.

Police reports show Tanisha Hill, 39, was at a home on the 1300 block of Paul Street at about 11 p.m., when officers received a call about shots being fired, Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook said. Hill allegedly shot at a man who was known to her at least six times. None of the shots connected and no injuries were reported.

Hill then allegedly fled in a tan Acura. Minutes later police received a call of a hit-and-run crash on the corner of Gallup Street and Woodruff Avenue.

When police arrived they discovered that a vehicle matching the description of Hill’s vehicle had smashed a fence and shed to bits in the front yard of a home.

“I was sitting watching TV and I heard a big boom and some car had jumped the curb, took the fence, took the stop sign and kept going,” Idaho Falls homeowner Dee Brown said.

Two sections of fence, a stop sign and a shed full of patio equipment were destroyed.

“She totally snapped the stop sign, part of her bumper sticker was even on the stop sign, Brown said.

Police believe Hill is likely to be the suspect in both the shooting and hit-and-run incidents, Cook said in a news release.

Police obtained a search warrant for Hill’s residence on Alan Street. When police conducted the search in the early morning hours on Sunday, Hill was not inside.

Police believe Hill is with her 4-year-old son, and are asking the public to help locate both of them.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of either party, call Idaho Falls – Bonneville County public safety dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or dial 911.

