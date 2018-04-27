Rexburg police investigating ‘gross’ case of tampered frozen vegetables

REXBURG — Police are investigating a report of harassment involving “adulterated frozen vegetables” discovered at a Brigham Young University-Idaho student apartment building.

Officers were called to The Ivy Apartments on South 2nd West around 11:40 a.m. Thursday after a student found a package of vegetables that had been tampered with.

“He opened the fridge and discovered poop and pubic hairs on (a bag of) vegetables,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s pretty gross. He and his roommates were all new students in the apartment and they didn’t know who did this.”

Police say the apartment had been left unlocked and someone may have entered the apartment illegally to commit the foul act.

“This is the only report we had and we’re looking into it,” Lewis says. “People need to remember to lock their doors.”