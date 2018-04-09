Rigby man killed in Iowa crash

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A Rigby man died in a crash Friday after losing control of his truck on an ice covered bridge in western Iowa, according to authorities.

The Iowa State Patrol says 59-year-old Scott Hawke was driving a 2008 Ford F-250 that was pulling a fifth-wheel camper on I-80. Hawke apparently lost control of the truck on an ice covered bridge around 9:20 a.m.

The truck and trailer jackknifed into the median before hitting a metal guard rail, resulting in the pickup rolling over before coming to a rest in westbound traffic. The camper came to rest on the guardrail in the median.

Hawke, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash, according to the Iowa State Patrol.