Scammers threaten your arrest in new phone scam, authorities say

The following is a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn residents of a continuing phone scam targeting our area where the caller represents themselves as a Deputy from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The caller typically states to the potential victim they have warrants for their arrest due to missing a court date or jury duty and advise the Sheriff’s Office will be out to arrest them if they don’t pay using various forms of money cards. The Sheriff’s Office has fielded numerous calls about this type of scam off and on over the past couple years, but fortunately have not seen many victims that have bought into the scam and actually lost money.

This type of scam where the suspect claims to be a member of local Law Enforcement has hit everywhere in Idaho. Along with this scam we’ve received reports of suspects representing themselves as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a family member that needs bonded out of jail, compliance officer for the sex offender registry, or an internet/software provider that requests the victims to log into a computer and provide personal information.

Again we remind the public that the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Courts, and other Law Enforcement agencies will NEVER call and require payment of fines over the phone to avoid arrest, especially if the form of payment is a form of money card purchased from a local retail store. People who are wanted on an arrest warrant or have fines that need paid must take care of these issues in person at the Sheriff’s Office or the Courts. Law Enforcement does contact people from time to time who may have warrants, unpaid fines, or have involvement in other issues, but Law Enforcement will NEVER attempt to collect money over the phone.

As always we encourage the public to contact their local Law Enforcement Agency if they have fallen victim to a scam or fraud to make a police report. The public can always contact the Bonneville County Dispatch Center at 208-529-1200 to verify whether or not Law Enforcement in our county is attempting contact with them. We also encourage the public to share this information with family and friends to help them avoid becoming a victim of this type of scam.