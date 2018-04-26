Search underway in Idaho Falls for endangered senior citizen

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Police and Bonneville County Sheriff deputies are currently looking for an 83-year-old man who is considered endangered.

Leo Rigby has insulin/blood sugar medical issues and was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East 20th Street. He left in a 2001 green Ford Ranger Pickup with license plate 8B-AJ817.

He may be walking around his neighborhood near Taylor Mountain, near the Idaho Falls LDS Temple and he fishes on the river and in local canals, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook.

He was last seen wearing a red plaid button-up shirt and dark colored jeans. He wears glasses and could possibly be wearing a white ball cap.

If anyone sees him or a vehicle matching the description, please call Dispatch at (208) 529–1200.