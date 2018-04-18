Search underway for missing Idaho woman

GRANGEVILLE (KIVI) — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 25-year-old woman from Grangeville.

Shawnta Larae Pankey was last seen on foot near Pine Bar — along the Salmon River — about 10 a.m. Sunday.

Shawnta is about five-feet-four about 135 pounds, with long red curly hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and green tank top, blue jeans, pink cowboy boots and was possibly carrying a brown leather purse, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

“Shawnta has no cell phone or vehicle — and has made no contact with family members,” the release said.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game, Bureau of Land Management and family members are currently searching the area around Pine Bar and Graves Creek.

Anyone who may have seen Shawnta in the past several days is urged to contact the Idaho County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at (208) 983-1100.