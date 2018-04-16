UPDATE: Large law enforcement presence after man barricades himself in house

UCON — A large number of Bonneville County Sheriff deputies are on 113th North in Ucon due to a man that has barricaded himself inside a home.

About 20 emergency personnel are on scene, including Bonneville County Sheriff deputies, Idaho State Police and the SWAT team. Many of the deputies have their weapons drawn.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said deputies are currently working with the man to try and get him to come out of the home. Deputies suspect he is the only person in the home.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area, but Lovell said the is no immediate threat to residents.

The sheriff’s office has blocked off about a half mile of 113th North from 35th East to 25th East. The blocked area includes Moonbeam Drive.

The Idaho Transportation Department has also shut down a portion of U.S. Highway 20 between Fairview Road and Iona Road due to the incident.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more information and will post when it is available.

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com