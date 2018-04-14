South Fremont Fire Department investigating fire in St. Anthony

Share This

ST. ANTHONY – The South Fremont Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a tractor fire in St. Anthony Friday night.

Firefighter Rich Hansen tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor inside the New Holland dealership at 105 W. 8th street caught fire.

Crews responded after a call came in to the station around 8:30 p.m. Hansen says there was no structural damage to the building, but there was a lot of smoke damage. Damages to the shop and the tractor are an estimated $100,000.

Hansen says the tractor belonged to a customer who had brought it in for repairs.

North and South Fremont fire districts responded to the fire. There were two fire engines and a water supply truck to help put it out.

The fire was put out by 11:30 p.m., according to Hansen.

We will post more information when it is available. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.