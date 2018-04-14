South Fremont Fire Department investigating fire in St. Anthony
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
St. Anthony
Published at | Updated at
ST. ANTHONY – The South Fremont Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a tractor fire in St. Anthony Friday night.
Firefighter Rich Hansen tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor inside the New Holland dealership at 105 W. 8th street caught fire.
Crews responded after a call came in to the station around 8:30 p.m. Hansen says there was no structural damage to the building, but there was a lot of smoke damage. Damages to the shop and the tractor are an estimated $100,000.
Hansen says the tractor belonged to a customer who had brought it in for repairs.
North and South Fremont fire districts responded to the fire. There were two fire engines and a water supply truck to help put it out.
The fire was put out by 11:30 p.m., according to Hansen.
We will post more information when it is available. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.
Respond to this story