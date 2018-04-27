UPDATE: Lanes clear after crash on I-15

UPDATE:

All lanes had reopened as of 4:30 p.m. Friday. No details on the crash are available yet.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a two vehicle injury crash southbound I15 at milepost 115, near Idaho Falls. Both lanes of travel are blocked for the crash.

It’s unknown if anyone has been injured.

Police are asking travelers to use alternate routes.

