Spring snowstorm to hit east Idaho on Thursday, and it’s going to be windy

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A strong spring snowstorm is expected to hit east Idaho on Thursday, and it’s going to be very windy.

The Pacific storm is expected to reach eastern Idaho after midnight Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rain, which will be snow in higher elevations. By Thursday afternoon, some wet, heavy snow is expected even at lower elevations. Most areas in the Snake River Plain will receive about a half an inch, but the Pocatello area may see between 1 to 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Higher elevation areas may see 6 to 12 inches.

Damaging winds are expected throughout the day with predicted winds speeds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph in Blackfoot, Pocatello, Malad City, Oakley, Rockland and Burley. These speeds are comparable to the windstorm that hit east Idaho on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER REPORT

Winds will be slightly less powerful in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor.

Wind damage to homes and trees is possible and power outages may occur. In areas where little rain falls, dust storms are possible, NWS officials tell EastIdahoNews.com.

Visibility on highways may be reduced due to blowing dust or snow. High-profile vehicles will also be impacted by the wind.

Travel along Interstate 15, U.S. Highway 20, Interstate 86 and Interstate 84 will be particularly dangerous, according to NWS.

Winds are expected to subside sometime after midnight Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO SEE LIVE WEATHER & TRAFFIC CAMERAS ACROSS EASTERN IDAHO