SpringBrew scheduled for Saturday in downtown Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Downtown Development.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Downtown Development will present SpringBrew on Saturday, April 14 from 2 p.m. to 7 pm in Civitan Plaza downtown Idaho Falls.

Enjoy local craft beers or domestic brews from Idaho Brewing Company, Snow Eagle Brewing and Bertram’s Salmon Valley Brewing in our historic downtown Idaho Falls. There will be live music on the stage from County Line and 2am Logic.

Admission is $15 and will get you three beer tokens and a commemorative pint glass. Additional beer tokens may be purchased at the event. Non-drinkers get in for $5.

All proceeds benefit Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation.

“The SpringBrew showcases the local award-winning breweries we have her in our region along with domestic beers and wine!” said Catherine Smith, executive director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation. “This event isn’t just fun for our patrons who enjoy the beverages and music, but we are hopeful folks who don’t regularly visit downtown Idaho Falls will enjoy themselves in our special part of Idaho Falls and explore downtown Idaho Falls. The restaurants, bars, and merchants downtown offer something unique – it also gives everyone a greater appreciation for our local cuisine and entrepreneurship right here in our own downtown to buy local.”