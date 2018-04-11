State Farm receives 450 auto, 600 homeowner claims following storm

IDAHO FALLS — State Farm Insurance has received approximately 450 auto and 600 homeowner claims following Saturday’s storm.

The number represents claims filed from all parts of Idaho in relation to hail and wind damage.

“Our hearts go out to the people whose lives have been affected by the hail storm,” says company spokesperson Brodie Hurtado. “We’re hearing from our customers and we’re here to help walk them through next steps.”

The company is hoping to set up multiple mobile sites in eastern Idaho where customers can schedule an appointment to drive up and have a claims adjuster handle their hail damage report on the spot.

Other insurance companies are also handling hundreds of claims and some are calling on employee help from out-of-state to manage the demand.

State Farm Insurance provides the following suggestions if your home or vehicle was damaged:

Before installing a new roof, or having repairs made, consider the following when choosing your contractor:

– Look for an established, licensed or bonded roofer and request references. Not all jurisdictions require licensing of roofing contractors.

– Ask to see certificates of insurance to be sure both liability and workers compensation insurance coverage is carried, and are in force during the time the roofing work is being done.

– Insist on a detailed, written estimate clearly stating the quantity of materials needed (labor charges; work specifications) which include approximate starting and completion dates; payment procedures and that any necessary building permits are secured.

– Carefully review and understand any warranty and watch for conditions that would void it.

– Use caution (ask questions) before accepting a bid substantially lower than other bids covering the same repair work.

– Contact your local Better Business Bureau to check for complaints filed against the contractor.

You may also contact your National Roofing Contractors Association for assistance in locating a professional contractor in a specific geographic area at 1-800-USA-ROOF or 1-800-872-7663 or go to http://www.nrca.net/.

Important First Steps

– Take reasonable steps to prevent potential safety risks and/or further damage.

– If the loss is caused by theft, notify the police.

– Notify banks and credit card companies about any missing debit or credit cards.

– Keep accurate records of what you spend repairing things.

– Separate items that may be cleaned and/or repaired.

– Check with your claim representative before you discard any items you plan to claim as damaged.

– Review your policy for specific coverage information.

If Anyone is Injured

– Report it immediately to your agent.

– Obtain names and addresses of any witnesses.

– Don’t make voluntary payments, obligations or expenses outside of emergency first aid.

When Someone Files a Claim Against You

– Report your claim and State Farm will conduct an investigation to assess the allegations.

– State Farm will pay claims you are legally liable for, subject to the terms and conditions of your policy.

Settling a Claim

– We’ll pay to repair or replace your damaged property, subject to the terms and conditions of your policy.

– If applicable, check with your mortgage company about how they handle claim payment.

– Check with your State Farm agent or claim representative with questions.