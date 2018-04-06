Street lighting project begins in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power is brightening up the downtown this spring by installing new decorative LED lighting.

The installation project will begin Monday, April 9. The anticipated completion time is one month. “We are excited to contribute to the many enhancements underway downtown,” IFP General Manager Jackie Flowers said. “This project not only adds aesthetically to the downtown, but also increases efficiency and safety while reducing light pollution.”

The project will include replacing the 40-foot-tall black mast arm streetlights (also known as cobra lights) with 12-foot-tall decorative light poles. The new lights will be placed north of Cliff Street, south of Constitution Way, west of North Yellowstone, and east of Memorial Drive.

The new poles will be fitted with light emitting diode (LED) fixtures that are more efficient, but still provide the same level of illumination. The decorate fixtures will also be fitted with ‘cutoffs’ to direct light primarily onto the walk and roadways in an effort to minimize light pollution upward.

Idaho Falls Power is investing $252,000 into the project, as budgeted. IFP will receive an energy efficiency rebate of $17,590 to offset the cost. The City of Idaho Falls will also receive cost savings of about $20,000 annually on electricity with the LED lights saving around 202,000 kilowatt hours per year.

“We are so pleased with the new lights that will be installed and greatly appreciate Idaho Falls Power’s investment in downtown,” Downtown Development Executive Director Catherine Smith said. “The new lights will echo the charm found throughout downtown. With the significant growth and success we are experiencing downtown, the timing could not be more perfect for this project!”

During the installation, there will be some disruption in the available downtown parking. Crews are planning to complete a street block of lights each day. There will be no parking within the work area. Motorist can drive through the work zones, but are encouraged to watch for workers and equipment.

Residents and business owner are encouraged to watch for project updates on the Idaho Falls Power website, www.ifpower.org and the Idaho Falls Power Facebook page.

For questions or concerns, contact Idaho Falls Power at (208) 612-8436.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DOWNTOWN STREET LIGHT PROJECT MAP