Sweet and Salty Toffee Cookies that take only four ingredients to make

Share This

Cookies from scratch can take a lot of time. Measuring out a tablespoon of this and a ½ cup of that and then molding them into perfectly shaped little balls over and over, scolding those who steal the dough when they think I’m not looking. It can be a chore. With my Toffee Chip Cookies there is almost no measuring and the recipe has only four ingredients. Yet, the aroma of cookies baking and the warm, salty sweetness as they come out of the oven is hard to resist. And these cookies freeze well, so I can hide bags of them in the freezer and pull them out when my husband is in desperate need of a cookie fix!

Belle’s Toffee Cookies 1 box yellow cake mix

2 eggs

1/3 Cup oil

½ bag milk chocolate toffee pieces Mix all ingredients together and scoop by cookie scoop onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. Cool on racks.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.