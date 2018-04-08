Truck crashes into local car dealership

POCATELLO — A GMC pickup truck ended up crashing into a local Mitsubshi car lot on Saturday morning.

Just before 10 a.m. a white GMC pickup truck crashed into the Robert Allen Mitsubshi car dealership on 5th Street in Pocatello.

Police believe a women in her late 40’s had a medical condition that may have caused her to crash.

During the course of the accident, a tree was also hit causing minor damage to other cars in the lot.

The woman was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with minor injuries.

Robert Allen’s General Manager witnessed the accident.

“It looked like the front wheel, the driver’s side front wheel just rolled off of the truck and then the truck hit the curb and then it obliterated that tree right on over there and thankfully she’s safe and everyone is safe. It doesn’t look like anyone was hurt, but it looks like the wheel just flew off the vehicle,” says General Manager Jon Smith said.

The driver of the truck was cited.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.