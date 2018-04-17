Truck ends up in canal after two-vehicle wreck

Share This

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A white pickup truck ended up nose first in a canal following a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning.

Idaho State Police and Central Fire District responded to the crash on the east side of the Menan Lorenzo interchange on 4200 North near U.S. Highway 20 at 7:30 a.m.

There were two white pickup trucks involved. One failed to yield causing the other to veer into a nearby canal.

Central Fire District Assistant Chief Carl Anderson said there was a single male driver in each vehicle. Anderson said both parties had minor injuries, but neither were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

ISP officials confirm both vehicles were eastbound. ISP is continuing to investigate the crash.