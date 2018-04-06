UPDATE: ‘Controlled access’ lifted, threat was unrelated to local schools

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

The following is a news release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25:

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 announced the resolution of the controlled access situation at Century High School today. The school was placed on controlled access at approximately 10:00 a.m. after an unsubstantiated threat was made on social media and brought to the attention of the District administrators.

After an investigation by the Pocatello Police Department, the threat was identified as out of state and unrelated to Pocatello/Chubbuck schools. As a result, Century High School is no longer in controlled access.

The following is an update from the Pocatello Police Department:

At approximately 9:45 A.M., authorities were advised of a possible school safety issue via a social media posting that specifically mentioned “CHS” by the individual making the post. The Pocatello Police Department responded to Century High School to secure the safety of the students while this was being investigated. PPD officers were able to determine that the post was made out of Clovis, NM and the suspect in that area is in custody at this time. We appreciate all the help we received from the school district, specifically the staff of Century High School.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — Police are investigating a threat against Century High School and all schools in Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 are on “heightened awareness.”

The “unsubstantiated” threat was posted on social media, according to the district. Century High School is on controlled access and I.D. is required to enter the school.

Parents are asked not to call the school.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive them.