UPDATE: Detectives identify suspects in vehicle thefts

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.

Bingham County detectives have identified suspects they believed are involved in vehicle burglaries, according to a news release.

“Thank you to all of those who have called in and given us information. There is a lot of follow up to do, and we will update this case as soon as we can with more information,” Bingham County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner said.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying suspects in several car burglaries.

The burglaries took place in the early morning hours of March 28 in the northern end of the county, according to a news release.

If you can identify the people in these photos, contact Detective Mike Marvin at (208) 782-3064 or Bingham County Dispatch at (208) 785-1234.