UPDATE: I-15 near Blackfoot closed; traffic backed for miles after power pole catches fire

BLACKFOOT — Interstate 15 is closed in both directions between Exit 89 (1 mile south of Blackfoot) and Exit 93 (Bergner Blvd. and the junction of US26) due to a power pole fire.

A pole on the northbound side of the interstate caught on fire and there is concern the power line will drop onto the freeway, according to Idaho State Police.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Department, Fort Hall Police, Blackfoot Police, Idaho State Police, and the Idaho Transportation Department are diverting northbound traffic at exit 89. Southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 93, Bergner Blvd. and the junction of US26.

Drivers can expect delays.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.