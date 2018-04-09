UPDATE: Infant killed, toddler and 5 adults injured in crash with erratic driver, police say

HERRIMAN, Utah — A baby has died in a multi-vehicle crash that also hospitalized a 2 year old and five adults in Herriman on Monday night, authorities said.

A truck heading northbound on Mountain View Corridor plowed into the intersection with Rosecrest Road against traffic about 7 p.m., striking a minivan carrying the children and two adults, as well as another car, said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

“The impact was horrific,” she added. Three medical helicopters brought the victims to nearby hospitals, KSL.com reported.

Rivera said the crash was especially difficult for first responders, who are accustomed to violent accidents but still struggled with the infant’s death and the toddler’s injuries.

“We all have children, grandchildren at home and you kind of reflect on them,” Rivera said. “Your hearts go out to everybody that’s been impacted in this kind of crash.”

Matthew McFarland, Unified Fire Authority spokesman, agreed.

“It seems to hit you a little bit harder when there’s kids involved in any accident,” he said, adding that “It’s more effort to maintain that professional detachment.”

His agency called in extra ambulances and crews, including from South Jordan, to help respond to the scene that was especially grisly. Two adults were thrown from cars, he said.

The infant who died in the crash was estimated to be 9 months old, Rivera said.

The 2 year old was transported to a hospital in critical condition, while the pair who were in the car with the children fared a bit better and were in serious condition. Two other adults, from the second vehicle that was hit, were also in critical condition, Rivera said, along with the driver of the truck.

Officers received reports of a truck driving erratically on Mountain View two minutes before the crash happened, the Unified Police Department said via Twitter.

The truck initially was reported to be a green pickup from Saratoga Springs, Rivera said. She wasn’t certain if the truck ran a red light or how fast it was going.

The names of those involved in the crash on the outer edge of Herriman have not been released.

At the scene of the crash, a silver minivan could be seen on the road’s shoulder with its front end smashed. The intersection was expected to be closed for hours as officers investigated, Rivera said.