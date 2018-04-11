UPDATE: Man dies after semi crash on U.S. 20

UPDATE:

The driver of a semi truck that crashed on U.S. Highway 20 near Ucon on Wednesday afternoon has died.

Idaho State Police report John Hodges, 51, of Ogden, Utah, was driving westbound on US 20 near milepost 315, in a 2017 Freightliner. The Freightliner struck the guard rail on the right shoulder and came to rest on top of the Ucon Overpass.

Hodges was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he was pronounced deceased.

The cause of death has not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

UCON — A man was rushed to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a semi truck crashed into a guardrail on U.S. Highway 20 near Ucon Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. near mile marker 315 in the southbound lanes. Witnesses observed paramedics performing CPR on the driver of the semi.

Traffic is temporarily being diverted in the area as Idaho State Police investigate.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new details as we receive them.