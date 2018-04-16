Wind advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Tuesday

POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho will get hit with strong winds Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory has been issued between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. in the following communities: Pocatello, Blackfoot, Malad City, Oakley, Rockland, Henry, Soda Springs, Downey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Lava Hot Springs.

NWS officials say strong winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected throughout the day. Gusts could reach up to 55 mph in some areas, according to NWS.

Officials urge caution on the following highways: Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Blackfoot, all of Interstate 86 and Interstate 84 from the Utah border to Burley.