Woman arrested for alleged retaliation beating

BLACKFOOT– A local woman has been arrested in connection with an apparent retaliation beating of a Bingham County man.

Dixie O’Brien, 25, reportedly showed up at the victim’s home with three other men on March 27. All four proceeded into the home and allegedly beat the man with fists, a baton, a taser and pointed a gun at him. They then fled the scene after reportedly hearing someone shout “cops.”

According to court documents, the three others with Dixie were identified as Nelson O’Brien, Jonathan Farrell and a 16- to 17-year-old male. Arrest warrants have been issued for all three men.

Dixie was taken into custody and has been charged with felony aggravated battery, felony criminal conspiracy to commit battery and felony burglary.

Dixie and the others allegedly beat the victim over a previous gang fight that had occurred while the victim and the juvenile’s brother were both in Bingham County jail.

When officers questioned Dixie she told them she had not spoken to the victim in over a year. However, the victim reportedly said they had texted back and forth on a number of occasions and she had allegedly challenged him to fight.

According to documents, the victim said the juvenile believes the victim was responsible for getting his brother “jumped” while in jail. The victim denied any involvement in the alleged fight.

The victim told officers he feared for his life the day he was allegedly attacked.

After speaking with the victim officers also took him into custody on a felony warrant.

Dixie appeared in Thursday for a preliminary hearing. She already has multiple criminal convictions ranging from drug crimes to petit theft.