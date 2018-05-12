Joyriding boys steal truck to get to Canada, stopped in Rexburg

REXBURG — A 12-year-old boy and his 14-year-old friend were attempting to drive to Canada in their grandparents stolen pickup truck when they were stopped by Rexburg police Thursday afternoon.

Police reports show the kids ran away from American Falls and the truck was reported stolen, Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis said. The boys were on the road for nearly an hour and a half before a Rexburg officer spotted the pickup and attempted to pull the boys over for speeding in a school zone on South 5th West.

“The driver failed to pull over initially but he drove a little further and finally stopped at Airport Road and Jet Stream Drive,” Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com “He told us he was 13, but we actually found out he was 12. He said he and his friend were hoping to get to Canada but they didn’t have any money for food or gas.”

The kids told the officer they were lost and somehow ended up in Rexburg. The fuel tank on the truck was nearly empty, according to Lewis.

Police contacted the parents of the children and they picked the boys up. Charges were not filed.