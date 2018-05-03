3 men arrested after police seize 22 pounds of pot

CHUBBUCK — Three Nebraska men were arrested after police they trafficked drugs in eastern Idaho.

Idaho State Police initiated a traffic stop on I-16 near Chubbuck around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Randy D. Holt, 23, of Ralston, Nebraska was driving a 2018 Chevrolet sedan. Holt and his passengers, Ramaro P. Jackson, 22, and Austin F. Essensohn, 22, both of Omaha, Nebraska were arrested and charged for drug trafficking, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Approximately 22 pounds of marijuana and $4,000 cash was seized.

The three men were booked into the Bannock County Jail.