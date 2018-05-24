Mountain lion sighting in Chubbuck
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Outdoors
Published at | Updated at
CHUBBUCK — Authorities are investigating a mountain lion sighting in the area of Chateau Street in Chubbuck.
The Chubbuck Police Department reports the school district was notified and officers were in the area of the school bus stops ensuring the children boarded the buses safely.
Idaho Fish and Game have been notified, but as yet, the mountain lion has only been observed by the original reporting party, according to a department Facebook post.
Over the weekend, two other mountain lion sightings were reported in the Pocatello area, but Fish and Game officers could not find the animal.
Fish and Game also successfully darted a treed mountain lion in the Pocatello area on May 11.
Though encounters between people and mountain lions are rare, IDFG recommends following these guidelines if you do encounter one.
- Do not run.
- If you are with children, pick them up without bending over.
- Do not turn your back on the lion, crouch down, or try to hide.
- Remain facing the lion and slowly back away. Leave the animal an escape route.
- Try to appear as large as possible—stand on a rock or stump, hold up your arms, stand next to others.
- Shout, wave your arms, and throw objects if the lion does not leave the area.
- Carry bear spray. If the mountain lion charges, use it!
- Fight back if a mountain lion attacks. Stay on your feet and use sticks, rocks, backpack, hands to fight back.
- Never approach a mountain lion or offer it food.
Respond to this story