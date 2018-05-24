Mountain lion sighting in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — Authorities are investigating a mountain lion sighting in the area of Chateau Street in Chubbuck.

The Chubbuck Police Department reports the school district was notified and officers were in the area of the school bus stops ensuring the children boarded the buses safely.

Idaho Fish and Game have been notified, but as yet, the mountain lion has only been observed by the original reporting party, according to a department Facebook post.

Over the weekend, two other mountain lion sightings were reported in the Pocatello area, but Fish and Game officers could not find the animal.

Fish and Game also successfully darted a treed mountain lion in the Pocatello area on May 11.

Though encounters between people and mountain lions are rare, IDFG recommends following these guidelines if you do encounter one.