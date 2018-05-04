4 people missing after car crashes into Idaho river

Share This

LEWISTON — Four people are missing after the vehicle they were in crashed into the Selway River in a remote part of Idaho County.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office in Hamilton, Montana received a report around 5:45 a.m. Monday that the vehicle drove into the water and two of the six occupants were able to escape. The crash happened approximately 50 miles west of Darby, Montana, according to a news release.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, two Bear Air helicopters, a medical search and rescue helicopter and a Lifeflight helicopter were requested to assist in searching for the remaining occupants of the vehicle.

Due to high-water and fast moving conditions, crews have been unable to remove the vehicle and they have been unable to check on the condition of the occupants.

Crews say they will continue to monitor the situation and look for the occupants.

The names of the victims have not been released.