A sweet and spicy salmon easy enough for any night of the week

I think one of the reasons I enjoy cooking is it’s always an evolving, growing and learning experience. There are dishes I have cooked for thirty years that I still find ways to make better and there are others that I realize I shouldn’t change even a pinch.

One of my most successful creations has been what I call my sweet and spicy salmon. This dish is flavorful, tender and so easy. It is a recipe I have tweaked for years, but this final version is the one I’m sticking with. Serve it with a simple side salad and bread and that is all you need for a meal that is perfect for a special occasion. The only trick to this dish is to not overcook it. Salmon should be moist and flake with a fork.

Belle’s Sweet and Spicy Salmon 4 Salmon steaks cut an inch thick

¼ cup brown mustard

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup crushed glazed pecans Line a baking sheet with enough foil. Spray the foil with cooking spray. Place the Salmon steaks on the foil baking sheet. Mix the mustard and sugar together. Spread on the salmon and then sprinkle with the nuts. Cover the salmon with another piece of foil and secure the foil over the salmon making sure it isn’t touching the nut covered tops. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Uncover and bake another 5 minutes to brown the top.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.