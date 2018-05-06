A sweet and spicy salmon easy enough for any night of the week
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
Published at | Updated at
Tales of the Dinner Belle
I think one of the reasons I enjoy cooking is it’s always an evolving, growing and learning experience. There are dishes I have cooked for thirty years that I still find ways to make better and there are others that I realize I shouldn’t change even a pinch.
One of my most successful creations has been what I call my sweet and spicy salmon. This dish is flavorful, tender and so easy. It is a recipe I have tweaked for years, but this final version is the one I’m sticking with. Serve it with a simple side salad and bread and that is all you need for a meal that is perfect for a special occasion. The only trick to this dish is to not overcook it. Salmon should be moist and flake with a fork.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
Respond to this story