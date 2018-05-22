Ammon Scout builds bench for local cancer patients

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The Teton Cancer Institute in Idaho Falls got a little addition to its walking path, thanks to a local Scout.

Fifteen-year-old Andrew Gibbons, of Ammon, was looking for a service project to earn his Eagle Scout award when his neighbor Nate Esplin, a radiation therapist at Teton Cancer Institute, gave him the idea of building a bench for the institute’s radiation oncology building’s walking path.

“We have a nice walking path to the north of our radiation oncology building that has been a benefit for many just to enjoy and get some wholesome therapy thanks to nature. We’ve never had a place for anyone to sit along the path, so this young man has taken it upon himself to make a nice bench that can be placed along this path for an extra benefit for those who use it,” Esplin said.

Gibbons said he has always liked woodworking, so he was all for the idea.

Andrew Gibbons

The institute paid for the materials and Gibbons got started. Five weeks later and after 60-plus hours of hard work, Gibbons had built a redwood bench for the path.

“It feels great that I was able to give something back to the community that helped raise me, and that I can help out the cancer patients,” he said.

Gibbons was able to present his bench Monday to the staff of Teton Cancer Institute, where they had a quick unveiling of the bench along the path.

“We are letting patients know that it is an added bonus to the walking path now, and we look forward to hearing how they enjoy it,” Esplin said.

Gibbons is now waiting on his Board of Review to receive his Eagle Scout award.