AP: Little elected Republican gubernatorial candidate

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Lt. Gov. Brad Little was elected as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in the primary election Tuesday, according to a projection by the Associated Press.

Little defeated Congressman Raul Labrador and businessman Tommy Ahlquist. He will replace Idaho Republican Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.

Little became lieutenant governor in January 2009 when Otter appointed him to a vacancy created by Jim Risch’s move to the U.S. Senate. Little was elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Tommy Ahlquist issued the following statement:

“Congratulations to Lt. Gov. Brad Little on a hard fought race. I look forward to supporting him in the general election and wish him the best. I want to thank my family and all of my tremendous supporters from across the state from the bottom of my heart. The people of Idaho are amazing and deserve the best in the future. We ran this campaign on a conservative blueprint to build an even better Idaho. While I would have liked a different result, I am grateful and honored for the opportunity to move some of these important issues forward in public dialogue. This has been an incredible and life changing experience spending the past 15 months with the people of Idaho.”

The Republican Governors Association released the following statement regarding Lieutenant Governor Brad Little’s election as the Republican nominee for governor in Idaho:

“As a dedicated public servant, third-generation Idahoan and conservative leader, Brad Little has the right experience to lead Idaho forward,” said RGA Chairman Gov. Bill Haslam. “Little will build upon Gov. Butch Otter’s successful legacy by reducing the state’s tax burden, lowering the cost of healthcare, and driving job creation through pro-growth policies. The RGA is proud to support Brad Little to be the next Governor of Idaho.”

Click here for all available primary election results.