AP: Paulette Jordan wins Democratic gubernatorial race

IDAHO FALLS — Paulette Jordan is the predicted winner in the Democratic gubernatorial primary election race.

With nearly 54 percent of statewide precincts reporting, Jordan had nearly 59 percent of the votes over her challenger A.J. Balukoff. The Associated Press called her the winner around 11 p.m.

Jordan was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives District 5 Seat A in Coeur d’Alene in 2014. She announced her resignation in February 2018 to focus on her run governor. She was the only Democrat legislator from northern Idaho serving at the time. Previously, she served on the Couer d’Alene Tribal Council.

“This is our year and this is our opportunity to ensure that the voices of the people are heard,” Jordan told EastIdahoNews.com earlier this month. “I think now, under the leadership that we see, with our candidacy, we can ensure that we are continuing the grassroots movement, fighting for the values and the roots of this land. I am proud to say that we are going to continue this movement forward through November.”

The following statement was released by Democratic Leadership in the Idaho State House and Senate:

“We congratulate Paulette Jordan for her victory tonight. The primary has energized so many voters around

the state and we sincerely hope that momentum carries into the general election. Like so many Idahoans,

Democrats value the opportunities that education and expanded access to quality healthcare can bring to our

citizens. We support Paulette’s fight to bring those issues to the forefront so every Idahoan has a fair shot at

success, prosperity and a healthy future.

We applaud A.J. Balukoff for running a vigorous campaign and know he will continue to be a leader on the

issues that matter most to all Idahoans.”

