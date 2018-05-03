Armored truck drops thousands of dollars on freeway

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) — Many people feel like cash just flies out of their pockets — but have you ever seen it floating through the air?

Money fell from a Brinks armored truck on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Police started getting calls from people who found the money.

They say the truck wasn’t secured all the way and opened up while driving.

Unfortunately, anyone who found the cash can’t keep it without facing legal troubles. Police say anyone who takes the money could be charged with theft.