Baby cam captures man breaking into Utah home while mom and baby sleep

LAYTON, Utah — Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera sneaking into a Layton home and performing a sex act near a sleeping mother and infant Monday morning.

Layton officers responded to the home near 2500 E. 200 South about 5 a.m. when the mother’s husband found a few things out of place and decided to check the footage of a nanny cam the couple had installed over their baby’s crib a month prior, according to Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman.

Police released an edited version of the camera footage on their Facebook page here.

The footage showed a man walking into the bedroom about 3:40 a.m. where the woman and her child were sleeping, then dimming a lamp in the corner. The man then walked to the side of the bed where the woman was sleeping, exposed himself and performed a sex act on himself, Lyman told KSL.com.

“He walked right past my son, and he could have just picked him up and … taken him, and that’s what really scared me the most,” said the mother, who has asked to remain anonymous. “Then, when I realized that it was most likely towards me, I just felt violated.”

The family did not report anything stolen from the home, and the man did not appear to be looking for items to steal, according to Lyman.

“It appears his intent was some sort of gratification from being in the room and doing what he was doing. But the fact that he’s in someone’s home in the middle of the night could easily lead to a deadly confrontation,” Lyman said.

Two of the couple’s family members were sleeping on the main floor of the house while the mother slept in a basement bedroom with her son, and her 2-year-old daughter slept in a nearby bedroom.

Police have not yet found any signs of forced entry, causing the couple to believe the person who entered knew their garage code.

“We don’t just hand out our garage code. So that’s what is worrisome to us, that it could potentially be someone who we know, and this has been happening under our nose,” the husband said.

The man seemed to know his way around the couple’s bedroom, according to the mother, and the couple is worried he may have snuck in several times before they installed the camera over the crib.

“I would just hope, especially if it is somebody that we know, that they would have enough courage and enough … decency to at least admit it and allow us to forgive him,” the mother said. “Even though he didn’t hurt me, … it almost feels like somebody’s taken away my virtue, in a way, without my consent.”

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the man, who appears to be thin and was wearing dark jeans, slip-on shoes, a light-colored sweatshirt, a wedding band and was carrying an iPhone with a case showing the Apple symbol through a cutout.

“We are hoping that the public recognizes his movements, his mannerisms, the way he moves through the bedroom,” Lyman said.

And the couple hopes to receive closure and feel some much-needed peace-of-mind.

“Just have courage enough to turn yourself in,” the mother said, speaking to the perpetrator. “Yes, there’s always going to be consequences, but things can be made right. But you have to at least try.”

Anyone with any information can message Layton police or call them at 801-497-8300 and reference incident number 18-07370.