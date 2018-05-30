Beloved Sugar City principal leaving after 20 years

SUGAR CITY — A Sugar City school principal who was known for captivating students with a toy train that dropped candy on children’s birthdays is leaving the position after 20 years.

“This particular district has been a joy to work for. It’s got a good atmosphere,” Central Elementary School Principal Bob Potter tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Potter is inching closer to retirement as he finalizes his move to Aberdeen, Washington.

“I’ll end up the way I started in teaching. It’s been so fun,” Potter says. “I applied everywhere I have children, so I applied in Missouri and Arizona and Utah and Washington. Washington is where I got hired.”

Potter has been in the education field for 30 years, and before leaving on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has decided to teach two more years in special education. Potter worked five years in Tacoma, Washington, with special-needs students and an additional five years in St. Anthony doing the same thing.

Bob Potter with his student council. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Potter says he will be teaching students with intellectual disabilities in Washington.

“(I love teaching) students with disabilities. It’s just what I chose. I’m certified in all special education and secondary English,” Potter says.

About 460 students attend Central Elementary, ranging from developmental preschool to third grade. Potter says he is constantly filled by the youthful energy and presence of the children.

“I could just stand in the hall and get rejuvenated by all these little kids, it’s been wonderful,” says Potter. “With these children, they just carry such a sweet, sweet countenance with them and it fills me. I get that every day.”

Potter says students look forward to meeting their reading incentive goal every year. They celebrate meeting their goals through special events like having a helicopter come to the school.

“As the students increased their reading, we did a fun thing at the end of the year,” Potter says.

Each year Potter increases their reading goal, and the students have surpassed it.

“Though I liked helping their scores improve, I especially liked helping them improve themselves. Thing I enjoyed most aren’t things that (can be) listed on the marquee out in front of the school,” Potter says.

One thing Potter wants the students to know is that they are safe at school no matter what their situation at home is.

“I want them to be assured that for six and a half hours a day they were safe. They are around people who care about them.”

Third-grade student Rhettly Stewart says he has happy memories of Principal Potter.

This birthday train runs on a track near the main office’s ceiling. Students get to see it run on their birthday. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“The thing I like about Mr. Potter is that he keeps us safe, and he doesn’t let us get hurt,” Stewart says.

Staff members say Potter has been a great boss, friend, and person to have at the elementary school.

“He truly loves his staff. He truly loves the children. He’s got the kindest heart. He’s just an awesome guy,” says special education secretary and Medicaid clerk Jacki Wakefield. “I’ll miss his friendship, just the way he’s been such a positive influence on this school.”

“I’ve enjoyed it so much that I’ve had a fairy-tale kind of a life. I’ve enjoyed getting up and going to work every day. I enjoy going home to my family,” says Potter.

Rich Garner will take over as the new principal this fall.