Blues, BBQ and Bikes benefit for I.F.H.S. bands set for Friday

IDAHO FALLS — Get ready for a night of good music, food and fun.

Idaho Falls High School bands are presenting their third annual Blues, BBQ & Bikes program Friday, May 11 with all proceeds benefiting band students and music programs.

“Music is an essential part of education and it is often overlooked by the community and the state,” event coordinator Janet Lightheart tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We are doing this to be able to help raise some money and the funds will go to individual student’s band accounts. That will help them cover expenses for traveling and workshops they do throughout the year.”

Live music will be performed all evening long and Catered Your Way will provide the food. Over 20 motorcycles will be on display and a dessert and silent auction will be offered.

“All of the band students will be helping out and it will be a really fun night,” Lightheart says.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena. Tickets include a meal and are $12 if purchased in advance; $15 if purchased at the door. You can buy tickets from your favorite band member or by clicking here.