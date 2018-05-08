UPDATE: Body found in pond near Menan Buttes

MENAN — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies pulled a body out of a pond west of the Menan Buttes on Tuesday.

Two horseback riders discovered the body of a white man in his 20s to 30s floating in the water in the morning. They reported the body to Jefferson County dispatchers.

Deputies found the body floating in approximately 6 feet of water. It’s unclear how long the body had been in the pond.

The identity of the deceased man has not yet been determined.

Deputies and divers retrieved the body around noon, and it was taken to a funeral home for further investigation, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.

The sheriff said no foul play is suspected at this time.