Bonneville county 4-H grounds getting major upgrade

Share This

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – The Bonneville County 4-H fairgrounds are getting a major facelift starting this fall.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bonneville County 4-H grounds will occur at 4 p.m. Wednesday. We will update this story with photos from the groundbreaking.

The current fairgrounds on Rollandet were built in the mid-1950s and will be replaced by 15,000 square feet of new and improved facilities south of Sandy Downs.

County Commissioner Bryon Reed tells EastIdahoNews.com the current 4-H grounds are now too small for the growing 4-H community in Bonneville County, which now has over 450 members. The new grounds will provide the necessary space for 4-H shows, sales and activities, says Reed.

The new plans will include a new event center for shows and sales, washing stations, gardens, show rings, a new 4-H office and more.

The new grounds and buildings are in a five-year building plan and are estimated to cost $2 million to $3 million.

“We have had great responses from the community and also very generous donations made from people in the community,” says Reed. “We appreciate the support from the community and to those who step up and help with the 4-H programs.”

The old 4-H buildings and grounds have been sold to the City of Idaho Falls for future zoo expansions.

RELATED | Ground broken on new Idaho Falls Zoo Education Center