Candidates spent big bucks on their campaigns. Here is where the money came from and where it went.

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho primary election is Tuesday and many candidates spent the past several months fundraising for their campaigns. Here is what candidates in contested legislative elections did with the money they raised and who they got it from as the last filing date on April 29.

House of Representatives District 30 Seat A

Incumbent Rep. Jeff Thompson raised $11,100. Two donors who gave the $1,000 maximum were Winning for Idaho and Jim Kissler. Thompson has spent $10,870 with the majority, $6,537, being spent on billboards and signs.

Gary Marshall has raised a total of $16,100. Two of his biggest donors were Frank and Belinda VanderSloot, who each donated the maximum of $1,000. Lynn and Doyle Beck also donated the $1,000 maximum. Marshall received a donation from Ball Ventures for $1,000 and a $500 donation from Mickelsen Farms.

Marshall has spent $13,918.75 with one of his biggest expenditures being advertising. He spent over $1,000 with EastIdahoNews.com, The Post Register, Riverbend Communications and Rich Broadcasting.

House of Representatives District 30 Seat B

Incumbent Rep. Wendy Horman has raised $10,701.93 in donations. The majority of her 23 donors gave $500 or less. Thirteen of the 23 donors were companies and organizations from Boise. She also received two $250 donations from companies out of Utah and another $250 donation from the Sawtooth PAC in Washington DC.

Horman spent a total of $6,755.44 with her biggest expenditures going to media advertising. She spent over $1,000 at Riverbend Communications and EastIdahoNews.com and $2,500 at Idaho Insights.

Opponent Randy Neal raised a total of $300 with $100 coming from John Dunker and spent $9.99 on Facebook ads. He has an in-kind contribution and expenditure of $200 with the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee for a Lincoln Day ad.

Representative District 31

Incumbent Rep. Julie VanOrden raised $43,865.67 including $27,268.09 in loans. Some of VanOrden’s biggest donors are PACs and companies. Some of those that donated the $1,000 maximum are Committee to Re-Elect Representative Fred Wood, Kestrel West, the Idaho Cattle Association and R. Steven Bair for Senate.

VanOrden spent $22,026.47. with her biggest expenditures going to The Post Register, where she spent over $6,000 on advertising. She spent more than $6,000 between Lamar Media Corp. and Doorstep Direct.

Julianne Young raised $24,743 with the majority of $1,000 donations coming from individuals. The companies that donated $1,000 were Cox Honey Farms Inc., Money Metals Exchange, Cook Enterprises and Employers Resource.

Young has spent $15,327.92. She focused her expenditures on signs and billboards where she spent $8,489.65 between Alpha Graphics, Wright Signs and Lamar Media Corp. She also spent $3,500 to advertise with The Morning News.

Senate District 32

Incumbent Sen. Mark Harris raised $10,750. A few of his biggest donations of $1,000 came from Idaho Farm Bureau Agra-PAC, Simplot, Senate Pro tempore Brent Hill and Senate Republican PAC of Idaho. He also received a $500 donation from Idaho Power Company.

Harris spent a total of $9,415.42 with some of his biggest expenditures going Wright Signs and Doorstep Direct.

Noal Wollf’s campaign finances had not been filed as of Monday.

Incumbent Rep. Tom Loertscher raised $14,610 with $1,000 donations coming from Committee to Elect Gibbs, Committee to Elect Janet Trujillo, Committee to Re-Elect Representative Fred Wood and Committee to Elect Joe Palmer. He also received $500 donations from the House Republican Caucus and the Idaho Cattle Association.

Loertscher spent $13,862.72. Some of his biggest expenditures went to Doorstep Direct with $1,262.54, Conrad & Bischoff with $1,083.33 and Herald Journal with $2,355.60.

Chad Christensen raised $2,040 almost exclusively from individuals. He spent $1,848.25. One of his biggest purchases was at The Gun Shop for $429.30. Christensen told EastIdahoNews.com the purchase was of a painting which can be seen on his Facebook page. He also spent $333 with Sings on the Cheap.

Senate District 33

Incumbent Sen. Tony Potts raised $12,150 with $1,000 donations coming from Zollinger for Idaho, Smith, Driscoll & Associates, Lynn and Doyle Beck, Diversified Equity Systems, Stefan and Tanya Gleason, Trusted Cuases LLC and Employers Resource.

Potts spent $5,597.01 with his biggest expenditures going to 123 Decal at $1,495.20 and Sen. Bryan Zollinger with a $1,202.47 payment. Potts’ campaign finance disclosure documents showed the payment to Zollinger was for rent but did not specify what Potts rented.

Potts also spent $679.93 at restaurants and gas stations and includes multiple payments to Dave & Busters in Boise.

Dave Lent raised $15,322. He biggest donors who gave the maximum of $1,000 were Greg Carr, Deidre Warden and Idaho Association of Realtors.

He spent a total of $5,516.18. He spent $4,029.84 at ArtCore and $1,273 at 123 Decal.

House of Representatives District 34 Seat A

Incumbent Rep. Ron Nate raised $15,876. Some of his biggest donors who gave the $1,000 maximum were Doyle Beck, Ballard Insurance Group, Money Metals Exchange, Stefan Gleason and Kirk Strobel.

Nate spent $14,447.49 with nearly $4,000 spent with Alpha Graphics and over $4,000 with Rich Broadcasting.

Doug Ricks raised $16,800. Sen. Jeff Siddoway, Rep. Paul Romrell and David Taylor each donated the maximum $1,000. Ricks also received $1,000 donations from Peggy Larson Farms and Richard Larsen Farms and a $500 donation from Ball Ventures.

Ricks spent a total of $11,247.17. His biggest expenditures were $2,503.66 with Doorstep Direct, $1,622 with Riverbend Communications, $2,000 with EastIdahoNews.com and $1,864.61 at Signs.com.

House Of Representatives District 34 Seat B

Elaine King raised $8,596.10. She received maximum $1,000 donations from Lynn and Doyle Beck, Stefan and Tanya Gleason, Employers Resource and Money Metals Exchange.

King spent $11,118.98. Her biggest expenditures were at Alpha Graphics, $1,641.07, Rich Broadcasting, $1,524, and Wright Signs, $2,401.

Marshall Merrell raised $3,594.96. His biggest donation came from Idaho Optometric Physicians with a $500 donation. Marshall spent a total of $2,594.96. His campaign finance documents show he made a $2,563.16 purchase at an address in Logan, Ohio simply labeled as Donahue. The purchase was given the explanation of “yard signs” in the documents.

Britt Raybould raised $25,482. She received a number of donations between $500 to $1,000 from Ball Ventures, Idaho Forest Group, Simplot, Idaho Wheat & Barly PAC, Idaho Sugarbeet Growers, Idaho Potato Industry PAC and various individuals. She also took out a $1,300 loan and received an in-kind contribution of $4,050 from Britt Raybould for Idaho.

Raybould spent $14,884.12 with her largest expenditure going to Doorstep Direct for a total of $5,153.14. She also made a $2,900.55 purchase at Signs.com and spent $3,109 at The Standard Journal.

Senate District 35

Rep. Van Burtenshaw raised a total of $8,250. He received $1,000 maximum donations from the Idaho Cattle Association and Idaho Wheat and Barley PAC. Some of the $500 donations he received came from Idaho Bankers Association Inc., Idaho Potato Industry, AGRA-PAC, and Snake River Sugar Company.

He spent $7,123.29. He gave $500 to Brad Little for Governor. Some of his biggest expenditures were $2,871.57 to Halkar’s Engraving, $1,131.09 to Doorstep Direct and $1,920 to IF Signs.

Jud Miller raised $13,018.59. He received maximum $1,000 donations from a number of individuals including Bryan Smith and Lynn and Doyle Beck. He also received a $1,000 donation from Trusted Causes.

He had a total of $3,698.59 in in-kind contributions and expenditures.

Miller spent $12,104.67 with his biggest expenditures going to Rich Broadcasting for $1,794, Auto Sort for $2,533.40, Jefferson Star for $1,568.80 and Lighthouse Media for $1,109.18.

House of Representatives District 35 Seat A

Daniel Davis raised a total of $3,511.28. His contributions came from Doyle Beck for $1,000, ANRIPAC for $500 and Idaho Trappers Association Inc. for $250.

He had a total of $1,461.28 in in-kind contributions and expenditures.

Davis spent a total of $1,711.28.

Jerald Raymond raised $11,970. He received $1,000 maximum donations from Sen. Jeff Siddoway, Dale Phillips, Challenger Supply and Pure Light Technology.

He has a $300 in-kind contribution and expenditure and took out a $1,000 loan.

He spent a total of $7,342.32. His biggest expenditure of $3,495.88 went to Doorstep Direct. He also spent $1,200 with Oakley Jones.

House of Representatives District 35 Seat B

Incumbent Rep. Karey Hanks raised a total of $16,435.05. Hanks received $1,000 maximum donations from Smith, Driscoll & Associates, Jason West, Henry West, Diversified Equity Systems and various other individuals and companies.

Hanks spent a total of $10,856.58 with his biggest expenditures going to Rich Broadcasting for $2,520, KID for $1,008, Lighthouse Media for $1,109.18 and Economy Printing for $1,206.23.

Rodney Furniss raised a total of $10,350. He received $1,000 maximum donations from Challenger Pallet and Supply, Paul Romrell, Sen. Jeff Siddoway and Boyd Foster. He also received a $500 donation from Idaho Cattle Association and a $750 donation from Idaho Medical Political Action Committee.

He also took out a $2,000 loan.

Furniss spent a total of 9,980.22. He spent $1,645.13 at 24hourwristbands, 1,200 with Oakley Jones, $1,131.09 at Doorstep Direct and $2,044 at Rich Broadcasting.