Caught on camera: Wanted woman leads police on high-speed pursuit through Rexburg neighborhoods

REXBURG — Police are looking for an Idaho Falls woman they say led officers on a pursuit through Rexburg neighborhoods at speeds approaching 110 mph.

Audree M. Aguinaga, 24, is wanted on one felony count of fleeing and eluding police on May 2 around 8 a.m. She was test driving a Dodge Charger that she picked up from a dealership in Idaho Falls, according to Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis.

Audree M. Aguinaga | Rexburg Police Department

“An officer attempted to stop her on South Third West by Porter Park. When he initiated his lights, she accelerated up to 80 mph and did not pull over,” Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “She ended up on West Main Street and was driving up to 110 mph with our officer behind her.”

Police called off the pursuit when Aguinaga left the city limits, but Idaho State Police caught up with her on U.S. Highway 20. She continued driving to Ucon, where Lewis says police lost track of her.

The Charger was later found abandoned in Idaho Falls, and that’s when officers learned it had been stolen. Aguinaga had placed stolen license plates on the vehicle, according to Lewis.

“She left her driver’s license a few days prior at the dealership and never returned the car,” Lewis says. “We discovered she had done this before with a BMW that she got into an accident with and fled.”

Investigators are asking the public for help in locating Aguinaga. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000.