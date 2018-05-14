CEI receives $200,000 gift

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) is pleased to announce a generous gift from Bob and Su Robotti and Family in the amount of $200,000. This marks a continuation of the incredible gifts that have been given to the College in recent months and is given in consideration of the previous gift from Bill and Shirley Maeck in December 2017.

On Thursday, May 10, Robotti Securities, LLC held their regular investor meeting on the CEI campus and hosted a moving tribute to Bill and Shirley Maeck to recognize their years of service and giving to EITC, CEI and the Idaho Falls Community.

Ann Marie Peters, Director of Strategic Partnerships for CEI, noted, “This gift is a wonderful example of the far-reaching impact of Mr. Maeck’s generosity and we are honored that the Robotti family chose CEI to continue this legacy of giving.”

Bob Robotti was a long-time business associate and friend of Bill Maeck and his family. He was touched by Bill’s history of giving to the College and commented, “If Bill saw something as a worthwhile investment, it was obviously worth investing in.”

Dr. Rick Aman, President of CEI, added “We are fortunate to be on the receiving end of such generosity and are so thankful to Mr. Robotti and his family. We acknowledge the level of trust that comes with a gift of this size and we look forward to the opportunity to bring recognition to the Robotti Family with projects across the campus.”

While the gift has not yet been allocated, the intention is to use the Robotti Family’s gift in conjunction with the previous gift from the Maeck’s. Mr. Robotti also encouraged those in attendance to consider giving themselves.

College of Eastern Idaho is proud to have the support from both the Maeck and Robotti families and will continue to honor the legacies of both families and their generosity by employing their gifts to advance student and community opportunities.