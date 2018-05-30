Center Street Underpass in Pocatello closed Wednesday, Thursday

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The Center Street Underpass in Pocatello will be closed Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the closure, crews will be taking samples of the asphalt. Workers will drill four, 25 feet deep cores and one up to four feet deep core. The specimens will help engineers plan the foundation for future repairs to the structure.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Officials apologize for any inconvenience the closure may cause and thank the public for their understanding and cooperation.

The renovation project is currently in the final design phase. Construction will be scheduled as federal highway funding becomes available.

For more information on other City of Pocatello projects, visit projects.pocatello.us.